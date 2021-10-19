Noise Advisory for NSWC Dahlgren range testing, Oct. 18-22

NSWC Dahlgren will conduct range testing on Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing has the potential to produce VERY LOUD NOISE in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone (MDZ), as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll-free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments:Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.Range Schedule for the week of Oct. 18-22, 2021

Tues., Oct. 19

Testing at: Main Range/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Very Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 15,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 15,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road Barricades Closed on Station: All barricades that parallel Tisdale Road from Lower Gambo Creek Gate to Middle Gate including Shell Lane/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

All barricades that parallel Tisdale Road from Lower Gambo Creek Gate to Middle Gate including Shell Lane/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition: Local

Local Other Notifications: None

Wed., Oct. 20

Testing at: Main Range/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: None

None Noise Down Range: None

None River Restrictions: None

None Roads Closed on Station: Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road Barricades Closed on Station: All barricades that parallel Tisdale Road from Lower Gambo Creek Gate to Middle Gate including Shell Lane/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

All barricades that parallel Tisdale Road from Lower Gambo Creek Gate to Middle Gate including Shell Lane/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Thurs., Oct. 21

Testing at: Main Range/EEA/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: None

None Noise Down Range: None

None River Restrictions: None

None Roads Closed on Station: Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/All barricades that parallel Tisdale Road from Lower Gambo Creek Gate to Middle Gate including Shell Lane/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

Churchill Range/Harris Range/All barricades that parallel Tisdale Road from Lower Gambo Creek Gate to Middle Gate including Shell Lane/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Fri., Oct. 22

Testing at: EEA

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: None

None Noise Down Range: None

None River Restrictions: None

None Roads Closed on Station:

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range

Churchill Range/Harris Range EMCON Conditions: None

None MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

