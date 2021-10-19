La Plata, MD- Charles County Administrator Mark Belton announces the appointment of Kelly Robertson-Slagle as the director of economic development. Robertson-Slagle will begin her employment with Charles County Government on Monday, Nov. 15

Robertson-Slagle is a strategic leader with more than 25 years of extensive experience in planning, organizing, and implementing economic development functions from conception to completion. This includes working with new and expanding businesses and cultivating relationships between counties, the local business community, and economic development agencies at the state, regional, and federal levels.

“I am happy to welcome a life-long resident of Charles County to this position. With her credentials and knowledge of the Southern Maryland region, I am confident she will be an asset to the county’s economic development efforts,” said County Administrator Mark Belton.

From 2017-2021, Robertson-Slagle was director for Calvert County Department of Economic Development. She started as the business retention specialist in 2013, where she was appointed as director. In this role, she directed all services and activities of the eleven-person department, including attracting increased capital investments, as well as expanding and diversifying employment opportunities, tourism development, and agriculture development and marketing. Robertson-Slagle also supervised industrial recruiting activities, including prospect acquisition, development, and coordination of packages, as well as building relationships with internal and external economic development associations.

Robertson-Slagle said, “I am both humbled and honored to return home and lead the dynamic and talented team of professionals at Charles County Department Economic Development. I look forward to working with the business community, local developers, brokers, and residents on development projects that complement the County’s existing businesses and continue distinguishing this community as an outstanding place to live and work.”

Prior to her employment with Calvert County Department of Economic Development, Robertson-Slagle was the Maryland Small Business Development Center Network director. She was responsible for oversight, performance, and compliance of the Maryland Small Business Development Center Network, Southern Region, with the College of Southern Maryland’s policies, procedures, and strategic plan.

Robertson-Slagle holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland and a master’s certificate from the National Association of Counties High-Performance Leadership Academy. She also serves as a board member for Maryland Economic Development Association, Southern Maryland Regional Innovation Collaborative, University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, College of Southern Maryland Foundation, and Cedar Point Federal Credit Union.

