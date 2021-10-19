The Saint Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball family celebrated their seniors Sunday afternoon with an exciting and competitive tri-match day. After a heartfelt dedication to their seniors and special recognition to interim head coach, Reiko Allred , the Seahawks went to work against Penn State-Harrisburg at 12pm.

The Hawks fought hard against Harrisburg but ultimately fell in a four-set match. After taking a break for a neutral game to be played, the Hawks came back to the court to defend their nest and brought home a conference win against Penn State-Abington at 5 pm.

The Hawks dominated Abington in a three-set match.

Senior Day

Today we recognized the 5 Seahawk Volleyball seniors and their four years of dedication and leadership to their program and school. We thank Taylor Wigglesworth , Chanel Lucas , Fatima Bouzid , Erin Krauss , Katelyn Kluh for the legacy they will leave behind.

How it Happened

The Seahawks had their work cut out for them today against the Penn State Harrisburg Lions as the first set was evenly matched between both teams. Points would go back and forth between the conference foes; both teams would even go on a 5 point streak to try to gain advantage over the other. However the set stayed tight right up until the very end where Harrisburg was able to go on a few point sprees and keep Saint Mary’s at bay to claim the first set (18-25). The Seahawks came out swinging for the second set as they held off Harrisburg to a 14-4 advantage for the duration of set two. The lions would once again test the Hawks but this time to no avail. Saint Mary’s collected the second set win (25-17). Though the Seahawks would take the lead in the beginning of set three this did not last long as the Lions were quick to execute plays and earn crucial points over the Hawks. Once Penn State-Harrisburg took the lead, the Seahawks were unable to keep up and fell in the third set (18-25). Set four would prove to be the most evenly matched set yet as teams went tit for tat with points, one not really taking control over the other just yet. They would go on like this until point 20 where Harrisburg went in for the kill and ended set 4 (16-25).

After facing Penn State Harrisburg, the Saint Mary’s Squad used their break to regroup and prepare for the match against Penn State-Abington following the match up against Penn State-Harrisburg and Penn State-Abington. The break proved to be just what the Seahawks needed to give them the edge over Penn State-Abington. Though Abington put up a fight they were no match for the Hawks; the Hawks fought hard against Abington and came up with set one (25-22). The Seahawks were now gaining momentum and kept advantage over Abington for the entirety of the match. Abington made the Seahawks work but could not overpower them in the second set falling to the Hawks (25-20). The Hawks had found their groove and were sure to make this an easy three set conference victory. Saint Mary’s refused to give up a point to Abington as they took an early 8-0 lead. Abington tried to gain points over Saint Mary’s but were just no match for the Hawks. Wigglesworth would take the team home, serving a six point streak to solidify the win (25-17).

Chanel Lucas going for the attack at net Credit: Bill Wood

Key Plays

Chanel Lucas would make the most kills in the two matches, executing 21 kills for the day. Fatima Bouzid would make 11 in match one while Meaghan Stevens and Krya Feinaeur would each add eight in match two.

would make the most kills in the two matches, executing 21 kills for the day. would make 11 in match one while Meaghan Stevens and Krya Feinaeur would each add eight in match two. Nancy Slaughter racked up six Aces for the Seahawks in the second match while Alexandra Bradely sent four over the net in two matches.

racked up six Aces for the Seahawks in the second match while Alexandra Bradely sent four over the net in two matches. Meghan Stevens had 28 digs for Saint Mary’s across the two matches and Fatima Bouzid followed with 16 herself.

Up Next

The St. Mary’s Volleyball squad is back on the road Saturday, October 23rd to face off against Penn State-Berks in a conference match in Reading, PA. The competition is slated to start at 11 am.

