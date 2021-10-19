Bob Johnston, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Systems Administrator, retired yesterday, Oct. 18, 2021, after more than 31 years of dedicated and professional service.







His peers and coworkers wished him well last week as he moves into the next chapter of his life with a defense contractor. “We appreciate you very much,” Sheriff Tim Cameron told Johnston, “and all of the excellent work you’ve done for us over the decades.”

“Since I started here in 1990 as a college intern, the Sheriff’s Office has been my second home,” Johnston said. “I want to thank all the law enforcement officers, correctional officers, and civilians with which I have had the pleasure to work. It has been an honor to work with all of you to make St. Mary’s County a better place to live.”

