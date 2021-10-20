Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) hosted its annual fall chess tournament on Oct. 16 at Thomas Stone High School. To accommodate COVID-19 social distancing and safety guidelines, this year’s fall tournament was limited to students in Grades 4-12. CCPS students, as well as those who attend private schools and homeschools, were invited to compete.
A total of 50 students competed in four rounds of grade-level division play, and one champion was named per grade level. Champions received a trophy and all other participants received medals. Felix Cummings served as the tournament director.
The following students earned the champion award for their respective grade-level divisions.
- Ujini Joshi, fourth grade, C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School.
- Lionel Saravia, fifth grade, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School.
- James McDonald, sixth grade, John Hanson Middle School.
- Christopher Ellison, seventh grade, Milton M. Somers Middle School.
- Jean Rodriguez-Perez, eighth grade, Piccowaxen Middle School.
- Alfred Johann Cruz, freshman, Westlake High School.
- Matthew Mendoza, sophomore, North Point High School.
- Andrew Miller, junior, St. Charles High School.
- Caden Simpson, senior, St. Charles.