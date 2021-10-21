The Town of North Beach would like to congratulate Mr. Isaac Harris on his retirement. Isaac was a dedicated employee of the town’s Public Works Department for 32 years!

Mr. Harris was reliable, hard-working, and had a reputation for going the extra mile to assist town residents. He was certainly an asset to the town and helped to make North Beach a great place to live. Isaac was a ray of sunshine on a rainy day and his infectious laugh made everyone’s day brighter!

We thank Isaac for his commitment to the Town of North Beach and its residents. Congratulations, Isaac!

Like this: Like Loading...