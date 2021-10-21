Raj is a four-year-old, 37-pound leggy beagle boy ISO his forever home. He’s an outgoing boy that makes friends fast and with a few tasty treats, is sure to become your pal.

Raj has been good around other dogs and adores human attention. Raj does well on a leash and enjoys going for walks.He also loves a good sniffing adventure, followed by a few beagle zoomies.Raj would love a canine companion and fenced yard in his forever home.

Raj’s vetting is complete and he is ready for his forever home.

Send us a message if you are interested in adopting Raj or another beagle, icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Visit Raj’s web page where you will find the most up to date information about him http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=69934

Like this: Like Loading...