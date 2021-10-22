St. Mary’s Ryken announced Class of 2022 members Elise Cecil, Jacob Guerre, Thomas Howard, and Sofia Sherman has been named Commended Students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Top row from left: Thomas Howard and Jacob Guerre. Bottom row from left: Elise Cecil and Sofia Sherman

Commended students are recognized for the exceptional academic promise demonstrated by their outstanding performance on the qualifying test used for the program entry. Out of the more than 1.5 million students who took the PSAT in October of 2020, Elise, Jacob, Thomas, and Sofia scored in the top 50,000 across the country and are among the 34,000 honored as Commended Students.

“We are very proud of these young men and womenfor their performance on this test and their academic excellence overall as St. Mary’s Ryken Knights,” said SMR Principal, Catherine Bowes.

The Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test is a standardized test administered by the College Board and co-sponsored by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation in the United States. The test is offered to high school juniors, sophomores, and freshmen.

