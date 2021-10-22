Attorney General Brian Frosh Thursday announced that he will leave office at the expiration of his current term in Jan. 2023.

“I am writing to let you know that after 35 years in public service, I have made the difficult decision not to seek re-election as Attorney General,” Frosh wrote in a letter to his staff.

“My work with you has been the most rewarding, fulfilling and, I believe, the productive experience of my professional life. I continue to treasure the opportunity to work with all the talented and dedicated people that make up our great office,” he added.

Frosh noted that he still has 15 months left in his term and said he intends to spend that time wisely.

“I intend to make the most of every single moment. I will continue to work with you to provide the best possible legal advice to our clients, to protect Marylanders, to improve their lives, and to fight for justice.”

Frosh, 75, has been attorney general since 2015. The Democrat has made national headlines over the years for legal efforts aimed at preserving the Affordable Care Act, abortion rights, overturning then-President Donald Trump’s travel ban, and going after companies that have polluted the environment.

Prior to becoming Maryland’s top law enforcement official, Frosh served in the state senate for 20 years and in the House of Delegates for seven years.

The Daily Record first reported Frosh’s intention to step down on Wednesday.

This article was originally published on MarylandReporter.com on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

