(October 21, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform routine maintenance over the next two Sundays on two Southern Maryland bridges, requiring one-lane closures for about four hours. On Sunday, October 24, crews will work on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge) over the Patuxent River at the Calvert/St. Mary’s county line. On Sunday, October 31, crews will work on the MD 231 (Benedict) bridge over the Patuxent River at the Charles/Calvert county line.

Beginning at 6 a.m. and ending by 10 a.m. each Sunday, weather permitting one of the bridge’s two lanes will be closed. Crews will alternate traffic using a flagging operation. Portable variable message signs will be placed along area state routes to make travelers aware of the closure.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Please drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones.

Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

