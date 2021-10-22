NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the St. Mary’s County Redistricting Board will hold Public Hearings as set forth below to consider public comments on proposed boundaries of districts for the election of County Commissioners in the 2022 general election and thereafter. The proposed County Commissioner District Maps can be viewed at: http://www.stmarysmd.com/publichearings.asp

Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at 6 p.m.Valley Lee (2ndDistrict) Volunteer Fire Dept. Hall

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ONLY 45245 Drayden Road Valley Lee, Maryland

NO CALL IN OR LIVESTREAM

REBROADCAST ON CH. 95/YOUTUBE…………Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcDK2_siSdnSnxDKWVtU7JQ

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 6 p.m.St. Mary’s County Governmental Center

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE 41770 Baldridge Street, Chesapeake Building

ANDLeonardtown

CALL TO LISTEN 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443#

CALL TO SPEAK 301-475-4200, ext. 1234

VIEW LIVE/CH. 95 OR YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcDK2_siSdnSnxDKWVtU7JQ

REBROADCAST ON CH. 95/YOUTUBE…….…… Sunday Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at 6 p.m.Charlotte Hall Library

IN-PERSON ATTENDANCE ONLY 37600 New Market Road, Charlotte Hall

NO CALL-IN OR LIVESTREAM

REBROADCAST ON CH. 95/YOUTUBE………… Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcDK2_siSdnSnxDKWVtU7JQ

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 6 p.m.Lexington Park Library

IN-PERSON ATTENDANCE ONLY 21677 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park

NO CALL-IN OR LIVESTREAM

REBROADCAST ON CH. 95/YOUTUBE……..Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcDK2_siSdnSnxDKWVtU7JQ

Nov. 23, 2021 @ 6 p.m.St. Mary’s County Governmental Center

IN-PERSON ATTENDANCE 41770 Baldridge Street, Chesapeake Building

AND Leonardtown, Maryland

CALL TO LISTEN 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443#

CALL TO SPEAK 301-475-4200, ext. 1234

VIEW LIVE/CH. 95 OR YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcDK2_siSdnSnxDKWVtU7JQ

REBROADCAST ON CH. 95/YOUTUBE…….…..Saturday11/27 at 7 p.m.

Public Hearings are now open to the public. In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

a) Written Comments via email: csmc@stmarysmd.com

b) Mail: P.O. Box 653,Leonardtown, MD 20650

c) Submit a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com no later than 5 p.m. on

Nov. 25, 2021.

All submissions will be considered by the Redistricting Board at the Public Hearing and/or seven (7) days following the Public Hearing.

Section 26-2 of the Code of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, provides:

The Redistricting Board shall propose, after due consideration and investigation, a Redistricting Plan drawing and defining reasonable and lawful boundaries of the four (4) districts for subsequent elections of County Commissioners.

After preliminary district boundaries have been drawn and defined, the Redistricting Board shall conduct at least one (1) public hearing in each of the four (4) proposed Commissioner districts. Notice of public hearings shall be given in accordance with the requirements for public hearings by the Board of County Commissioners.

After public hearings have been held, the Redistricting Board shall prepare and submit a Redistricting Plan to the Board of County Commissioners by Dec. 31 of the year in which the Redistricting Board is created.

Sixty (60) days after submitting the Redistricting Plan to the Board of County Commissioners, the plan shall become the districts for the subsequent election of County Commissioners according to law.



Please note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the public hearings, amendments may be made to the proposed boundaries.

Appropriate accommodations for individuals with special needs will be provided upon request. In order to meet these requirements, we respectfully ask for one week’s prior notice. Please contact the County Commissioners Office at 301-475-4200, Ext. 1340. Proceedings are televised live and/or recorded for later broadcast on television. All content of these proceedings is subject to disclosure under the Maryland Public Information Act. Photographic and electronic audio and visual broadcasting and recording devices are used during the Commissioners’ meetings. These are public meetings and attendance at these meetings automatically grants St. Mary’s County Government permission to broadcast your audio and visual image.

Like this: Like Loading...