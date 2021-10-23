ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave final approval for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and ‘mix and match’ COVID-19 booster shots:

“From day one of this crisis, our focus has been on preventing hospitalizations and deaths. Our initial COVID strategy was one of containment, which became mitigation, then vaccination, and we are now focused on maintaining immunity.

“Booster shots provide additional protection for vulnerable people, which is why we have been pressing the federal government since August for clear guidance.

“Effective immediately, state health officials are authorizing providers to make Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots available to eligible recipients. Maryland took this same decisive step when the federal government authorized the Pfizer vaccine as a booster shot for eligible individuals in September. Eligible Marylanders may now choose which vaccine they want for a booster, even if it is different from what they received initially.

“With aggressive outreach, Maryland has now administered more than 250,000 booster shots. We continue to have both the supply and the capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.”

NOTE: Read the Maryland Department of Health bulletin for vaccine providers.

