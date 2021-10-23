On October 21 at approximately 2:04 p.m., officers responded to a residence in Welcome for a person threatening to harm himself. Prior to officers’ arrival, the individual fled the residence in his vehicle, armed with a shotgun. A lookout was broadcast to responding officers.

Cpl. B. Saunders located the vehicle on Crain Highway and Theodore Green Boulevard in White Plains. The vehicle abruptly pulled over just prior to Demarr Road. The individual was taken into custody without incident and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Corporal Saunders is investigating.

