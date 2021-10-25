WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Sophomore forward Jason Caro (Lanham, Md./Good Counsel) put two in the back of the net as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team used a pair of second-half goals to notch their third straight win Saturday afternoon. The Seahawks (12-5-0, 6-1-0 UEC) posted a 2-0 shutout of Penn College (3-11-4, 1-3-3 UEC) to maintain a hold of second in the conference standings.
How It Happened
- St. Mary’s College outshot the Wildcats, 6-2, in the first 45 minutes with corner kicks being even at two apiece; however, the Seahawks generated just one shot on frame.
- The game remained scoreless until the 68th minute when senior defender Jacob Breslauer (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) found the feet of Caro, who finished with a shot to the bottom right side of the goal.
- Caro struck again 10 minutes later as he put one in from about 30 yards out on a restart.
Inside the Box Score
- The Seahawks, who are seventh in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Region IV poll, finished the contest with a 17-7 shot advantage
- Penn College edged the visitors, 4-3, in corner kicks.
Top Performers
- This isCaro’sfirst career multiple goal game.
- JuniorLiam deLone-Bellsey(Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) came up with three saves in collecting his fourth shutout (and team’s fifth) of the season.
- Braeden Eckardturned away five Seahawk shots in Penn College’s fourth loss in a row.
Notes
- Next Saturday, October 30, when St. Mary’s College hosts Lancaster Bible College on Senior Day, marks the regular-season finale.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Oct. 30 vs. Lancaster Bible (9-4-3, 4-1-2 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. / JLR Stadium – 2:00 p.m