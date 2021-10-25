WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Sophomore forward Jason Caro (Lanham, Md./Good Counsel) put two in the back of the net as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team used a pair of second-half goals to notch their third straight win Saturday afternoon. The Seahawks (12-5-0, 6-1-0 UEC) posted a 2-0 shutout of Penn College (3-11-4, 1-3-3 UEC) to maintain a hold of second in the conference standings.

Jason Caro kicking vs. Gallaudet (10.20.21) Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

St. Mary’s College outshot the Wildcats, 6-2, in the first 45 minutes with corner kicks being even at two apiece; however, the Seahawks generated just one shot on frame.

The game remained scoreless until the 68th minute when senior defender Jacob Breslauer (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) found the feet of Caro , who finished with a shot to the bottom right side of the goal.

(Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) found the feet of , who finished with a shot to the bottom right side of the goal. Caro struck again 10 minutes later as he put one in from about 30 yards out on a restart.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks, who are seventh in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Region IV poll, finished the contest with a 17-7 shot advantage

Penn College edged the visitors, 4-3, in corner kicks.

Top Performers

This is Caro’s first career multiple goal game.

first career multiple goal game. Junior Liam deLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) came up with three saves in collecting his fourth shutout (and team’s fifth) of the season.

(Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) came up with three saves in collecting his fourth shutout (and team’s fifth) of the season. Braeden Eckardturned away five Seahawk shots in Penn College’s fourth loss in a row.

Notes

Next Saturday, October 30, when St. Mary’s College hosts Lancaster Bible College on Senior Day, marks the regular-season finale.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 30 vs. Lancaster Bible (9-4-3, 4-1-2 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. / JLR Stadium – 2:00 p.m

