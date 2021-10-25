LEONARDTOWN, MD (October 21, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has updated eligibility criteria for local COVID-19 vaccine additional dose/booster clinics in accordance with authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Most residents who previously received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines may now be eligible for an additional dose/booster dose. Most prior Pfizer recipients continue to be eligible for a booster dose.

The following groups who live or work in St. Mary’s County are now eligible to schedule an additional/booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine through SMCHD:

All persons who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, age 18 and older ( Johnson & Johnson recipients , at least 2 months after 1st dose)

, at least 2 months after 1st dose) All individuals age 65 and older ( Moderna and Pfizer recipients , at least 6 months after 2nd dose)

, at least 6 months after 2nd dose) Individuals age 18 and older with underlying medical conditions ( Moderna and Pfizer recipients , at least 6 months after 2nd dose; if immunocompromised , then at least 28 days after 2nd dose)

( , at least 6 months after 2nd dose; if , then at least 28 days after 2nd dose) Individuals age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings ( Moderna and Pfizer recipients , at least 6 months after 2nd dose), such as workers in: Healthcare settings Law Enforcement/Corrections, Emergency Medical Services & Fire Rescue Schools and childcare Grocery stores, restaurants, retail

, at least 6 months after 2nd dose), such as workers in:

Eligible individuals do not have to receive the same type/brand of COVID-19 vaccine as their initial vaccination; each of the available COVID-19 vaccines may be “mixed and matched” for the additional/booster dose after completion of the primary vaccination.

SMCHD will verify individual age and vaccine history at the time of vaccination (bring ID and vaccine record/card). Patients will affirm they are eligible during registration for appointments (documentation/proof will not be required during registration or at the vaccine site).

For more information or to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4330 or St. Mary’s County Library at (240) 523-3340. Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment.



For local COVID-19 updates, information, and data visit smchd.org/coronavirus.

