Lindsey Marie Lane W/F 12 years old. Last seen on Mary Beth Ct. Hollywood, MD. on 10/22/2021 at 8:30 PM. She was wearing a red sweater and sneakers. She is 5’2 100lbs. If seen or know her location contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

No picture is available at this time. Will be added if/when provided by Sheriff’s Office.

Like this: Like Loading...