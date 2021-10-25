Tuesday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 am and 11 am, then a chance of showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

