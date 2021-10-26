Prince Frederick, MD – The CalvertHealth Foundation recently announced the “Giving for Gifted Hands” campaign to enhance the medical center’s surgical program. CalvertHealth is committed to investing in the talent and technology to provide its patients and the community access to advanced surgical options close to home. With more than 50 surgeons on the medical staff, the needs are varied. The campaign aims to raise $250,000 toward the $2.5-million project to provide more than 50+ surgeons practicing at CalvertHealth Surgery Center with the cutting-edge resources needed to bring advanced surgical options – like the new bariatrics program – closer to home.

Part of the campaign and the mainstay of CalvertHealth Foundation will be the gala which this year will be a virtual event. The Virtual Gala will be held on Saturday, November 13. Platinum Sponsors and Foundation Board Trustees, Marianne Harms, Dixie Miller, and Cindy Parlett shared, “As long-time residents of Calvert County, we care deeply about our community. We know how important it is to have access to specialized surgical care—right here in Calvert County. It is one of the reasons we have each dedicated so many years advocating for the mission and vision of CalvertHealth – and we are excited to continue our support by sponsoring this year’s virtual Gala.” Funds from this year’s event will go toward more than 50 pieces of equipment needed from general to more complex specialty surgeries.

The exclusive, online event will feature some of CalvertHealth’s top surgeons sharing plans about the health system’s vision for the future; a virtual, behind-the-scenes tour of the surgery center, and a few fun surprises which will be announced on the evening of the event.

With more than 50 surgeons on the medical staff, the needs are varied and CalvertHealth is hoping that the community will join them virtually to hear more about how the hospital is working to meet the needs of the community.

All sponsorship and ticket packages offer an array of food and wine packages provided by Ken’s Creative Kitchen to compliment the evening’s festivities and make the evening a truly unforgettable experience. CalvertHealth looks forward to gathering virtually on Saturday, November 13, and remains grateful for community support of this important initiative and CalvertHealth.

Ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are still available. For businesses interested in joining the CalvertHealth Foundation as a sponsor, please visit CalvertHealthFoundation.org/GiftedHands or call the CalvertHealth Foundation at 410-414-4570.

