MECHANICSVILLE, MARYLAND (October 25th, 2021) – The 2021 Late Model Performance Midnight Madness series was filled with rainy Friday nights early in the season with the first handful of events raining out. However, as the summer heated up, so did the racing action. Stellar car counts and fierce competition made up for everything that mother nature attempted to throw at the streetcar series. At the end of the Grand Championship Runoff, three champions would stand above the rest.

Pro Street, Super Street, and Hollyrock Customs Diesel Shootout event winners from 2021 and the final race in 2020, would race each other until one racer is standing from each class. These three racers would race each other to determine who the Grand Champion will be. The final in Pro Street came down to John Miller and Amber Hanson. Miller would end up taking the win over Hanson to be one the three vehicles in the Runoff. In Super Street, the final pair would be Molly Reynolds and Jeremy Hunley. Reynolds was able to best Hunley to be the second vehicle. The Hollyrock Customs Diesel Shootout final came down to Andrew Grant and AJ Jenkins with Grant advancing to the runoff and be the final vehicle.

The Late Model Performance Midnight Madness Grand Champion Run-off would be set. John Miller, Molly Reynolds, and Andrew Grant would face each other for the championship. Reynolds would get the bye run leaving Miller and Grant to race each other to head to the final. Miller would take the round win setting up Miller to face Reynolds for the Championship. John Miller would take the win in his 1988 Ford Mustang to be the final driver left standing at the end of the runoff and be crowned your 2021 Late Model Performance Midnight Madness Grand Champion! This is Miller’s first ever Midnight Madness Grand Championship.

The Bracket Bike Racing Matters Motorcycle Championship race had three riders at the start of the night. Mike Sweeney and John Briscoe Jr would face each other in the Run-off final. John Briscoe Jr on his 2013 Kawasaki, would take the win and secure the Championship. The final drivers for the class would be between now Champion Briscoe and Jeff Sweeney. Briscoe Jr. would try to do the same as D.D. Mahoney, Deshaye Mahoney, and Jordan Stacy have done in 2017, 2018, and 2020; win the championship and the race in the same night. Briscoe Jr would pull off the victory to take the class win, qualify himself for the 2022 Run-off, and secure the 2021 Bracket Bike Racing Matters Motorcycle Grand Championship.

The Three Mules Welding Supplies No Clock Street finished off its fourth season with the Late Model Performance Midnight Madness. The racing for the 2021 season was stellar, but one racer seemed untouchable as everything seemed to come together at the right time. Steve Willingham with his 1967 Mustang named Heartbreaker, went undefeated in 2021. He was able to win all three events in 2021 that NCS ran and be the 2021 Three Mules Welding Supplies No Clock Street Champion

Congratulations to all the class winners and class champions for 2021! We hope to see all of you back in 2022 for another stellar season of racing with the Late Model Performance Midnight Madness series!

Like this: Like Loading...