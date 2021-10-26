Range Schedule for the week of Oct. 25-29
Oct. 26
Testing at: Main Range/EEA/PRTR River Operations
- Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Noise on Station: Potential to create “Moderate” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.
- Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Moderate” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.
- River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).
- Roads Closed on Station: Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road
- Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade
- EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
- MR Shelter Condition: Local
- Other Notifications: None
Oct. 27
Testing at: Main Range/EEA/PRTR River Operations
- Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Noise on Station: Potential to create “Moderate” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.
- Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Moderate” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.
- River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).
- Roads Closed on Station: Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road
- Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade
- EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
- MR Shelter Condition: Local
- Other Notifications: None
Oct. 28
Testing at: EEA
- Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Noise on Station: Potential to create “Moderate” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.
- Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Moderate” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.
- River Restrictions: None
- Roads Closed on Station:
- Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range
- EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
- MR Shelter Condition:
- Other Notifications: None
Oct. 29
No testing today. Have a great Navy day