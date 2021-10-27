ANNAPOLIS, MD—Maryland’s COVID-19 health metrics continue to decline across the board, as the state has achieved 98% of seniors receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“As one of the most vaccinated states, Maryland’s case rate and positivity rate are among the lowest in the country, and they are continuing to drop,” said Governor Hogan. “Maintaining immunity is critical to keeping our health and economic recovery going, and we urge eligible Marylanders to get a booster shot as soon as possible.”

Positivity Rate, Case Rate, Hospitalizations Continue to Decline Across the Board

Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate (3.21%) has declined by 37.1% since Aug. 22.

since Aug. 22. Maryland’s COVID-19 case rate per 100K (12.6) has declined by 39.4% since Sept. 15.

since Sept. 15. Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations (609) have declined by 27.9% since Sept. 9, and are down 68.8% from their peak.

since Sept. 9, and are down 68.8% from their peak. The state is reporting a total of five pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations, which represents 0.8% of total COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide.

Official data is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

More Than 8.3 Million Vaccinations, Nearly 280,000 Booster Shots Administered

To date, Maryland has reported 8,321,465 vaccinations.

98% of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 85.9% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 84.9% of Marylanders 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Maryland has administered 279,297 booster shots, and state health officials continue to conduct outreach to eligible individuals.

To find a vaccine provider, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

