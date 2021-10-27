On Sunday afternoon, October 24, Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28thlegislative district, volunteered to assist Rosa Hance, The Chair of the Maryland Chapter of the Sierra Club, her husband, Ben, Chair of the Southern Maryland Chapter of the Sierra Club, her two children and seven other local volunteers’ plant nine maple and oak trees at Bensville Park in Charles County.

During the outing, the environmental power couple celebrated the planting of their 300th tree that they and volunteers have planted in Southern Maryland since beginning the process four years ago.

Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28th Legislative District, left, holds the rubber coated support chain for the just planted oak tree, as he monitors young Luke Hance, son of environmental power couple Rosa and Ben Hance, while he cuts the chain after the chain was fastened. Rosa is the Chair of the Maryland Chapter of the Sierra Club, and husband Ben is Chair of the Southern Maryland Group for the Maryland Chapter. Senator Ellis, a staunch defender of the environment and advocate for a light rail system from the District of Columbia Metro System to Charles County as a means of reducing highway traffic, and thus carbon emissions, was invited to the planting by Hance at Bensville Sunday, October 24 to celebrate the 300th tree planted since 2018 in Southern Maryland by the group.

Volunteer Win Barber of La Plata, left to right, Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28th Legislative District, and Rosa Hance, The Chair of the Maryland Chapter of the Sierra Club, shovel out dirt prior to planting one of nine Trees Sunday afternoon, October 24 at Bensville Park in Charles County. Senator Ellis, a staunch defender of the environment and advocate for a light rail system from the District of Columbia Metro System to Charles County as a means of reducing highway traffic, and thus carbon emissions, was invited to the planting by Hance at Bensville Sunday, October 24 to celebrate the 300th tree planted since 2018 in Southern Maryland by the group.

Volunteer Win Barber of La Plata, left, pulls a tree from its pot prior to planting as Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28th Legislative District, holds on Sunday afternoon, October 24 at Bensville Park in Charles County. Senator Ellis, a staunch defender of the environment and advocate for a light rail system from the District of Columbia Metro System to Charles County as a means of reducing highway traffic, and thus carbon emissions, was invited to the planting by Rosa Hance, The Chair of the Maryland Chapter of the Sierra Club. The planting included a celebration of the 300th tree planted since 2018 in Southern Maryland by the local group.

Sunday afternoon, October 24, volunteers and local Sierra Club members gathered around the 300th tree to be planted by the club in Southern Maryland since 2018 at Bensville Park in Charles County. Holding the Maple Sapling is Rosa Hance, The Chair of the Maryland Chapter of the Sierra Club. Second from right in the group of volunteers and club members is Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28th Legislative District. Senator Ellis, a staunch defender of the environment and advocate for a light rail system from the District of Columbia Metro System to Charles County as a means of reducing highway traffic, and thus carbon emissions, was invited to the planting by Hance at Bensville Sunday, October 24 to celebrate the 300th tree planted since 2018 in Southern Maryland by the group.

Senator Ellis, who had been invited to the planting by the club, is a staunch defender of the environment and advocate for a light rail system from the District of Columbia Metro System to Charles County as a means of reducing highway traffic, and thus carbon emissions.

Rosa recalled that Senator Ellis had supported local Sierra Club efforts since prior to being elected senator to the 28thDistrict in 2018.

Ben explained that the club has planted trees locally over the past four years at the Village Green in Indian Head, Gilbert Run Park, Oak Ridge Park and the Bryantown Sports Complex in Charles County, as well as multiple sites in Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties.

Ben said his day job is being an engineer at PAX River and that his wife Rosa has been educated as a Spanish Language teacher.

Rosa explained that the local club purchases the trees at a discount for 30 to 90 dollars each through the Department of Natural Resources Tree-mendous program.

Ben added that over 20 volunteers showed up the previous day for another planting of trees.

