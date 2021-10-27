Waldorf, MD- On October 21 at 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a business located in the 300 block of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf for the report of a robbery.

The initial investigation revealed the suspect entered the store, announced a robbery, and reached into his waistband. A witness attempted to stop the suspect by reaching for his arm. A struggle ensued and the witness felt what appeared to be a gun in the suspect’s waist. The suspect managed to break free from the witness and steal the cash register before running out of the business.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Deante Quesado Thomas, 27, of Waldorf.

Detectives learned Thomas was on home electronic monitoring from two previous armed robbery charges that occurred earlier this year in a nearby county. On October 23, detectives located Thomas at a restaurant. He was arrested without incident and was still wearing the electronic monitoring device from the prior cases.

Thomas was charged with armed robbery, destruction of property, and theft and transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was released by a judge on October 25 on the condition he wears the electronic monitoring device. Detective Logsdon is continuing the investigation.

