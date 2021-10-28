Banjo is brand new to rescue and ISO a foster or forever home. He is a happy 7-8-year-old, 25-pound, tri-colored beagle boy that enjoys tasty treats and leisurely walks. Banjo is a friendly fellow that likes people and gets along well with other dogs. He would love a fenced yard and a canine companion in his foster or forever home.

Banjo has just finished with his vetting and is all ready for his foster or forever home. He promises to try and be the best boy he can be!

If you are interested in fostering or adopting Banjo or another beagle in need send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

You can read about beagles looking for their forever homes through this link: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx

This is a great time to consider fostering! You can read more about fostering by visiting our website through this link http://beaglemaryland.org/ under the tab Adoption & Fostering.

