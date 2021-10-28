On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Economic Development Department, Department of Human Resources, and Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided an update on Goal 4: Education of the Commissioners’ Goals and Objectives. This included the County Commissioners’ collaboration with and funding for the Board of Education and the College of Southern Maryland; and internal workforce development for county employees. Highlighted workforce development for Charles County Government included modernizing registration for the training program; developing leadership training for skilled workers; creating an employee succession planning program; connecting employees with benefits; diversity, equity, and inclusion training; and National Association of Counties’ High-Performance Leadership Academy.

Open Session Briefings

Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney and Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly provided an update on COVID-19 in Charles County . There are a variety of vaccination clinics in the community, which include mobile pop-up clinics, schools, congregate living facilities, churches, and vaccines for the homebound. Residents can make their own vaccination appointments and walk-ins are accepted. For a list of county vaccination clinics, visit the Department of Health’s website . For a list of pharmacies and other vaccination clinics available, visit the State of Maryland’s website . University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center provided an update on current COVID-19 hospitalizations and staff COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which are focused on informing residents about the importance and availability of COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as misinformation. Charles County Public Schools Director of School Safety and Security Jason Stoddard provided an update on the schools’ COVID-19 contact tracing process and case statistics.

on the Department of Health, including environmental health services, local mask mandate response, behavioral health services, cancer program, nursing, community initiatives, and child activities. United Way of Southern Maryland representatives provided a presentation on the United Way of Southern Maryland. The mission of the new combined organization is to impact lives in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties by mobilizing the caring power of our community to advance the common good.

Chief of Business Development Lucretia Freeman-Buster and Griffin & Strong representative Ana Paula Pohl provided an update on the Charles County Disparity Study . Recommendations included enhancing race-neutral small local business enterprise set aside program, creating Minority- and Women-owned Business Enterprise Program annual and contract-by-contract subcontractor goals with robust good faith effort, creating annual aspirational goals, strengthening contract compliance, eliminating or limiting the use of on-call contractors, improving outreach, forecasting, and data reform.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

A fiscal 2022 budget transfer request of $180,000 to cover unexpected construction costs incurred for Maryland Route 5 pump station force main capital project.

of $180,000 to cover unexpected construction costs incurred for Maryland Route 5 pump station force main capital project. A fiscal 2022 budget transfer request of $50,000 to provide additional financial assistance to the United States Bomb Technicians Association for their office at the Maryland Technology Center in the Town of Indian Head.

of $50,000 to provide additional financial assistance to the United States Bomb Technicians Association for their office at the Maryland Technology Center in the Town of Indian Head. A fiscal 2022 budget transfer request of $240,000 to reallocate funding from the Board of Education Contingency Inflation Fund to Eva Turner Elementary School renovation to support final construction costs.

Next Commissioners Session: Nov. 2, 2021 (held virtually)

