PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 29, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has declared the State of Emergency for Calvert County at 10 a.m. today, Friday, Oct, 29, due to severe rain, tidal surges, and flooding. Declaring a state of emergency is a proactive measure to ensure resources are mobilized in the case of a catastrophic event.

The BOCC has also activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in response to weather conditions and issues that are occurring in Calvert County. The EOC serves as a storm response command center where staff will manage resources and centralize communications for the duration of the weather event.

Today through Saturday, citizens can expect tidal/coastal flooding along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, Patuxent River, and tributaries, with hazardous winds and heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches. Flooding will continue through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Citizens are reminded that sand and sandbags are available today until 7 p.m. to help protect property from flood damage. Sandbags are available at the following self-service locations:

Appeal Salt Dome, 401 Sweetwater Road, Lusby

Stafford Road Salt Dome, 335 Stafford Road, Barstow

Mt. Hope Salt Dome, 300 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland

Citizens should bring a shovel to fill bags. Sandbags are limited to 20 per person. County staff will be on-site to assist.

It is important to stay informed through official channels, as information may change rapidly.Stay tuned to local radio and TV stations for official weather information, alerts and warnings; follow instructions and advice given by emergency officials.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergencies and non-emergency situations in the county.

The Department of Public Safety also offers a free “Calvert Prepare” app to put critical information at users’ fingertips in the event of a regional emergency and helps residents stay prepared. Those without internet can contact the Calvert County Division of Emergency Management at 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, to sign up for additional emergency preparedness information. To view more emergency-planning tips and information visit www.ready.gov.

