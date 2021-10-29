PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 29, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety announces an evacuation center will open at Huntingtown High School located at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown today, Friday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m., due to severe weather and flooding. The Department of Social Services and the American Red Cross will assist with staffing the shelter.

Residents who need to relocate should follow these procedures:

DO NOT dial 911 unless you have a life-threatening emergency.

Gather items you will need to take with you.

Turn off lights and appliances (except refrigerators and freezers).

Close and lock windows and doors.

Use your own vehicle to evacuate. Offer rides to neighbors who may not have transportation.

If you need a ride or special assistance, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638.

Calvert County Animal Control will be present to assist citizens with pets. There is a pet shelter in the field house of Huntingtown High School. Any animal that can be confined in a carrier will be accepted. Owners must provide food, water bowls, medications and proof of immunizations. Pet owners will shelter in the gymnasium of Huntingtown High School but must be responsible for the care of their animals.

Relocation Supplies Checklist:

Medical supplies (prescriptions, other medication, first aid kit)

Cloth face coverings

Money (cash, checkbook, credit cards, important personal and financial documents)

Personal hygiene items (toothbrush, soap, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, shaving supplies, eye care supplies, washcloth, towels)

Clothing

Baby supplies (formula, diapers, favorite toys)

Blankets, sleeping bags, pillows

Portable radio and batteries

Special diet food if you have a special diet

Road maps

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

It is important to stay informed through official channels, as information may change rapidly.Stay tuned to local radio and TV stations for official weather information, alerts and warnings; follow instructions and advice given by emergency officials.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county.

The Department of Public Safety also offers a free “Calvert Prepare” app to put critical information at users’ fingertips in the event of a regional emergency and helps residents stay prepared. Those without internet can contact the Calvert County Division of Emergency Management at 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, to sign up for additional emergency preparedness information. To view more emergency-planning tips and information visit www.ready.gov.

