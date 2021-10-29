On October 27, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Judicial Services Unit took part in the 18th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail.

Joined by members of the La Plata Police Department and the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, officers attempted to serve outstanding criminal arrest warrants relating to domestic violence and/or child support throughout the region. During the operation, officers located and arrested six people and served seven warrants. They also served four criminal summonses.

The CCSO is committed to domestic violence prevention and has taken part in this nationwide detail every year since its inception.

Anyone with information about a person who has an open warrant should call 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

