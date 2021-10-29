LEONARDTOWN, MD–Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., professional wildlife photographer J. Sal Icaza with Solomons Island Photography will take students through a two-hour wildlife photography journey focusing on eagles and ospreys. The stunning images that he will share were all taken right here in Southern Maryland.

This seminar is for beginners and enthusiasts of photography. He will share his best-demonstrated practices to help take students’ photography to the next level and spend some time helping take the leap from using the “automatic” mode on a DSLR, or mirrorless camera, to “manual” mode to take more spectacular photographs.

“We are thrilled to offer this free class at the museum for those interested in honing their photography skills here in our community,” says Karen Stone, St. Mary’s County Museum Division Manager. “Southern Maryland has no shortage of natural beauty, and we look forward to seeing the amazing shots folks capture as a result of this class.”

The class will include topics like the basics of going from automatic to manual mode, a visual presentation of the wildlife of Southern Maryland and best demonstrated practices, and finally, an open Q&A where students can ask more in-depth questions.

Those interested are encouraged to bring a DSLR or manual camera. Only 15 participants will be permitted to allow for a more personalized experience. To sign up, please reserve a spot by calling St. Clement’s Island Museum at 301-769-2222.

