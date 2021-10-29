Halloween week is here and this year’s fall foliage has been full of tricks and treats. We’re seeing a wide range of conditions based on location, elevation, and tree types. The wild weather has been throwing things off-kilter too, making it difficult to predict what will happen next. Regardless, with the uptick in wind and rain, it looks like things will be wrapping up within a few weeks. As in past weeks, you’ll find varying conditions within individual regions. A thirty-minute drive in one direction or another can make a difference.

“October gave a party; The leaves by hundreds came, The Chestnuts, Oaks, and Maples, And leaves of every name. The Sunshine spread a carpet, And everything was grand, Miss Weather led the dancing, Professor Wind the band.”

– George Cooper

Join us as we follow the transition each week with reports from our experts at our state forests and parks. This year for the first time, we welcome all of Maryland’s outdoor enthusiasts to send in photos capturing the beauty of the fall season. Please use the submission form to submit your entries directly to us. Your photo might be selected to appear in a future edition of the Fall Foliage Report!

Garrett County, Maryland

Savage River State Forest

We are on the backside of the peak color change here at Savage River State Forest. The oaks, which are the last to turn, are now showing various shades of yellow, orange, and red. The recent wind and wet weather have brought down many leaves, especially on the ridge tops. There are still some good colors to take in along the lower elevations and sheltered hollows. Photos are from Fairview and Dry Run roads.Sean Nolan –Forest Manager,Savage River State Forest





Washington County, Maryland

Fort Frederick State Park

Fort Frederick picnic area, October 28, 2021

Check back each week, we’ll be posting an updated photo of this spot

so you can see the leaves changing week to week.

A cool and windy week here at Fort Frederick and it finally feels like fall! Trees in ruby red, warm gold, and crisp green decorate the treeline.Bob Study – Fort Frederick State Park Complex

Cecil County, Maryland

Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area





Cecil County is at its peak with gorgeous fall colors this week. The red and orange maples blaze against the yellow hickories, while the still-green meadows provide a lush backdrop to all the color and movement in the tree canopy. Windy days and cool nights make for perfect hiking weather.Park RangerLesley Leader–Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area

Baltimore and Howard Counties

Patapsco Valley State Park

The foliage is still pretty green on the trees in the McKeldin Area at the park.The warm and wet weather extended the growing season and is keeping the leaves in a green condition. As a result, the normal breakdown of the green pigment called chlorophyll is not happening this year.Ranger Alyssa Myers –Patapsco Valley State Park

Photo Submissions for the Week

We’d like to thank all the folks that continue to send in photos of fall scenes from around Maryland. Glimpses of fall and shorter days can be seen from all parts of the state thanks to your participation. Please send us your fall foliage photos, including the names of any tree species you spot, using our easy online form!

Victoria S. – Deep Creek Lake, Garrett County

Marcia W. – Frostburg Glendening Recreation Area, Allegany County

Lauren P. – Catoctin Mountain Park Frederick County

Marcia W. – Frostburg Glendening Recreation Area, Allegany County

Marcia W. – Finzel Swamp, Garrett County

Marcia W. – Finzel Swamp, Garrett County

Lauren P. – Catoctin Mountain Park, Frederick County

Marcia W. – Frostburg Cross Country Trail, Allegany County

Lauren P. – Catoctin Mountain Park, Frederick County

Lauren M. – Cookes Hope in Easton, Talbot County

Gregory V. – Baltimore County

Gregory V. – Eldersburg, Carroll County

Duane L. – Deep Creek Lake, Garrett County

Duane L. – Overlook at Dan’s Mountain, Allegany County

Gregory V. – Sunset in Eldersburg, Carroll County

Watch the sky We start off this week with the moon reaching its third-quarter phase, and it will be illuminated on its western side. Through the next week, it will be waning while completing its orbit around the earth. The lack of a moon in the night sky will allow for some prime stargazing over the next few days. The Orionids meteor shower peaked on Oct. 21-22 but it’s still active, and you could still see some leftovers of Hayley’s comet through November 7. In the northeastern sky, you can see the Andromeda Galaxy. It will look like a smudge with the unaided eye but with binoculars or a telescope, you should get a good view. Lastly on Halloween night, Medusa’s eye, the star Algol, brightens! Details on viewing these events can be found at space.com.

