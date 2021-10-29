On October 27 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of Bannister Circle and St Ignatius Drive for the report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation showed an adult male was on Bannister Circle when a car pulled up and someone fired a gun. The victim, who was struck in his hip, was transported to a hospital and treated for injuries that are not life-threatening. Detectives are pursuing leads and looking into the possibility this was not a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

