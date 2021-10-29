LEONARDTOWN, MD – The National Weather Service has issued a Coast Flood Warning through Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 a.m. and a High Wind Warning through Friday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. for St. Mary’s County. Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas is possible due to tidal flooding and winds from the east at 20-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected along the Chesapeake, Potomac and Patuxent shorelines.

Due to the forecast weather conditions, St. Mary’s County Government has activated the Emergency Operations Center effective 12 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, to coordinate community response efforts before, during and after the inclement weather conditions.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation has dispatched crews to assess roads throughout the county. Residents can verify road closures at https://www.stmarysmd.com/publicsafety/roadclosures.asp. Residents are strongly urged to refrain from driving in roadways with standing water.

Nonemergency requests for service or reports of road damage or flooding conditions may be made through the county 311 webpage at https://www.stmarysmd.com/SM311. All emergency calls should continue to be directed to 911.

For information on St. Mary’s County Government operations and services during this storm, please call 301-475-4911 or visit our website at www.stmarysmd.com.

Like this: Like Loading...