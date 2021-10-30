ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today declared astate of emergencyfor areas of Maryland along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, the Potomac River, and the Atlantic Coast currently under a Coastal Flood Warning from the National Weather Service and therefore at risk of severe tidal and coastal flooding.

The state of emergency declaration includes Baltimore City and the following counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Prince George’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest tides in 10-20 years are expected, with threats including the inundation of water on roads, sidewalks, docks, marinas, and residential and commercial areas.

“Even if you are accustomed to nuisance flooding, this is much more serious and has the potential to be much more damaging over the course of the next 24 hours,” said Governor Hogan. “We are taking this action to bring all necessary state resources to bear, and assist local jurisdictions in their response efforts. We urge Marylanders to remain vigilant, to stay tuned to local news stations for the latest updates, and to follow any instructions local officials may provide.”

Ongoing State Agency Response Efforts

This morning, theMaryland Department of Emergency Managementraised the state’s activation level to Partial—the second-highest activation level—to enhance coordination with state and local agencies.

The Maryland National Guard has staged approximately 20 soldiers on state active duty and 10 vehicles at the Easton and Salisbury armories as a precaution in case they are needed to support civil agencies.

The Maryland Department of Transportation has issued anadvisorywarning that several roads in the state are already closed due to high water or fallen trees. The State Highway Administration's (SHA) Coordinated Highways Action Response Team (CHART) emergency patrols will continue to patrol and assist motorists and respond to incidents to help restore traffic flow as safely and quickly as possible.

TheMaryland State Policehave responded to 119 crashes, 16 roadside hazards, and 27 disabled or unattended vehicles. Troopers have also answered 436 calls for service.

Maryland Natural Resources Police are ready and equipped to handle any maritime emergencies and assist allied agencies with accidents on land and water. Officers are responding to multiple adrift vessel calls.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources personnel have removed small to medium sized department vessels and sensitive monitoring equipment to safety.

Maryland State Parksclosed several day-use areas and campgrounds and evacuated or relocated some campers in parks affected by the storm and related flooding. Parks affected include Assateague State Park, Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park, Point Lookout State Park, and Smallwood State Park.

Safety Tips

Call 911 in case of an emergency.

Never drive through standing water and flooded roadways . Turn around, don’t drown!

. Turn around, don’t drown! Determine their best protection for high winds and flooding.

Heed all warnings and stay indoors during severe weather.

Check with local authorities for the latest information about public evacuation shelters.

If evacuation is necessary, bring items such as hand sanitizer, cleaning materials, and two cloth face coverings per person.

Closely monitor updated weather forecasts and be sure to have a way to access local forecasts and warnings.

Keep devices charged in case of power outages.

Know who to contact in the case of a power outage. Emergency phone numbers for utility companies can be found here .

. Only use generators outdoors and never in a garage. The generator should be at least 20 feet away from the home and away from windows, doors, and vents.

Staying Informed

To receive alerts, tips, and resources related to this state of emergency, COVID-19, and other threats and hazards affecting or that may affect Maryland, text MdReady to 211-MD1, text MdListo for Spanish, or visit MdReady.Maryland.gov to sign up.

For more information, traffic, weather, and power outage alerts, as well as all-hazard preparedness information, visit MDEM’s website. You can follow MDEM’s Twitter feed at @MDMEMA, or follow MDEM’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MDMEMA.

From the National Weather Service:



Heavy Rain: There is the potential for significant amounts of rainfall that could lead to moderate to major flooding. Heavy rain with widespread amounts of 1-3 inches expected, with localized amounts of 3-4 inches.

There is the potential for significant amounts of rainfall that could lead to moderate to major flooding. Heavy rain with widespread amounts of 1-3 inches expected, with localized amounts of 3-4 inches. Winds: Hazardous winds could cause downed trees in soggy grounds, potentially causing power outages. Storm force winds for middle and lower portions of the Chesapeake Bay and lower Potomac River Gale warnings for the Chesapeake Bay, Potomac River, and Atlantic Coast through late tonight High wind warning issued for St. Mary’s and Calvert counties Wind advisory for rest of Western Shore counties and northern Eastern Shore

Hazardous winds could cause downed trees in soggy grounds, potentially causing power outages. Tidal and Coastal Flooding: Moderate to major tidal and coastal flooding is expected along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, Potomac River, and Atlantic Coast. The NWS has issued flood watches for portions of Baltimore and D.C. metro areas.

