LEONARDTOWN,MD–Commissioner President James R. Guy has declared a local State of Emergency for St. Mary’s County for seven days, effective Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Heavy rains and high winds have caused flooding conditions throughout the county and additional rain and flooding are predicted. The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning until 2 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, with two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas due to tidal flooding.

Governor Lawrence J. Hogan has also declared a State of Emergency for areas of Maryland along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, the Potomac River and the Atlantic coast, including St. Mary’s County, due to the risk of severe tidal and coastal flooding.

With the declaration, the St. Mary’s County Emergency Operations Plan is immediately effective and authorizes the Commissioner President to take such measures as necessary to maximize the preservation of life and property, including the authority to require the evacuation of areas as needed.

The Emergency Operations Center is partially activated and coordinating extensive response and recovery efforts with multiagency representatives.

For more information and updates, visit www.stmarysmd.com.

