St. Mary’s Ryken is proud to announce that the following fall season teams will compete in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Playoff games.

October 29– Volleyball will compete against Bishop McNamara at home. Game time is4:30 p.m.

October 30– Cross Country will compete at Bull Run Park in Centreville, Virginiaat 10a.m. Junior Zach Maldonado has chance to be a top 12 finisher.

November 1– Girls Tennis will compete atLouise F. Cosca Regional Park in Clinton, Maryland. Time is TBD.

November 1– Girls Soccer will compete against BishopIretonat home. Game time is6p.m.

November 2– Boys Soccer will compete against DeMatha Catholic High School in the quarterfinal round. Time is TBD.

November 2– Field Hockey will compete against Our Lady of Good Counsel High Schoolin the Quarterfinal round. Game time is 3p.m. at OLGCHS.

Stay tuned for updates as St. Mary’s Ryken Knights advance in these playoff rounds! Go Knights!

