Prince Frederick, MD – Calvert Hospice received a generous donation of $3,000 from the Hells Angels MD Car & Bike Show & Swap Meet held on July 24, 2021, at the Calvert County Fairgrounds in Barstow.

The photo below is (left to right): Kevin, John Beal, Donny, Sarah Simmons, Executive Director for Calvert Hospice, Country, Tanea Granlund, Community Liaison for Calvert Hospice, Steve, Spud, and Marshall

They chose to donate proceeds from their event to Calvert Hospice. Many members of the chapter have had family members who were cared for by Calvert Hospice and other local hospices, and they wanted to give back to show their appreciation.

The Hells Angels Nomads MD chapter organized the family-friendly event, which featured a car and bike show, local entertainment, and food vendors. They also held raffles for a signed guitar and Nationals artwork with all proceeds benefitting Calvert Hospice.

Next year’s event will be held on July 9, 2022, at the Calvert County Fairgrounds.

