The Leonardtown Business Association and the Commissioners of Leonardtown welcome you to join us from 5-8 PM for shopping, dinner, drinks, and dessert on First Friday, November 5th, 2021!
Restaurants will be open for dining both inside and outside and also for convenient order pick-ups/ take-out. Many shops, stores, and galleries will also be open late for extended hours
Vertical Dance Co, the Ghawazi Circus Sirens, Rose Heller, and the SoMar Drummers celebrate “Twilight in November” with a variety act of live performances just off Leonardtown Square.
From 6 to 7 PM enjoy aerial, belly dance, and flow arts performances by Vertical Dance Co, the Ghawazi Circus Sirens, and Rose Heller.
From 7 to 8 PM they will light up the night with fire performances accompanied by live drumming from the SoMar Drummers audience participation drum circle!
These are free outdoor events, location will be in the closed-off street area adjacent to the Arts Council at 22660 Washington St, Leonardtown, MD.
Other listed events:
- Arts-related businesses will be open including St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop, New View Fiber Works, Crazy for Ewe, Board & Brush Leonardtown, Wine & Design, Craft Guild Shop, and others.
- Fenwick St. Used Books & Music – open late, come shop from a wide variety of books and music!
- The Good Earth Natural Foods Co. will be open from 10 AM to 7 PM offering a brand new holiday smoothie!
- North End Gallery – open from 11 AM to 8 PM featuring their new art show “Resilience” w/ a special Art & Wine reception from 5-8 PM!
- Old Jail Museum – will be hosting free tours from 10 AM to 7 PM, the Leonardtown Visitors Center is also located at the museum.
- Port of Leonardtown Winery – live music w/ Justin Allen from 5:30 to 8:30 PM
- Shepherd’s Old Field Market will be offering a variety of shopping opportunities from over 70 different stores and services, their new ice cream shop The Salted Scoop will be open also! Be sure to visit the Brudergarten while you are there!
- St. Mary’s County Arts Council will be hosting their current art show featuring the Color & Light Society, details here.
- The Yellow Line – First Friday Art Projects!
Make it an overnight stay at The Inn at Leonardtown, newly renovated and located in Downtown!
Check the “Leonardtown First Fridays” Facebook page for details about specific events in Downtown and beyond as there are too many to list here, we look forward to seeing you on November 5th!
Contact info: email Jen Stotler at membership@thelba.org or call (301) 247-7611. #LeonardtownFF
A note of appreciation to the Town of Leonardtown, the Commissioners of Leonardtown, LBA business members, the SoMar Drummers, the First Friday volunteers, and Platinum Sponsors (The County Times, Leonardtown Chevy Buick GMC, Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, and Visit St. Mary’s) who all helped to make this yet another wonderful community event!