The Leonardtown Business Association and the Commissioners of Leonardtown welcome you to join us from 5-8 PM for shopping, dinner, drinks, and dessert on First Friday, November 5th, 2021!

Restaurants will be open for dining both inside and outside and also for convenient order pick-ups/ take-out. Many shops, stores, and galleries will also be open late for extended hours

Vertical Dance Co, the Ghawazi Circus Sirens, Rose Heller, and the SoMar Drummers celebrate “Twilight in November” with a variety act of live performances just off Leonardtown Square.

From 6 to 7 PM enjoy aerial, belly dance, and flow arts performances by Vertical Dance Co, the Ghawazi Circus Sirens, and Rose Heller.



From 7 to 8 PM they will light up the night with fire performances accompanied by live drumming from the SoMar Drummers audience participation drum circle!

These are free outdoor events, location will be in the closed-off street area adjacent to the Arts Council at 22660 Washington St, Leonardtown, MD.

Other listed events:

Make it an overnight stay at The Inn at Leonardtown , newly renovated and located in Downtown!

Check the “Leonardtown First Fridays” Facebook page for details about specific events in Downtown and beyond as there are too many to list here, we look forward to seeing you on November 5th!

Contact info: email Jen Stotler at membership@thelba.org or call (301) 247-7611. #LeonardtownFF

A note of appreciation to the Town of Leonardtown , the Commissioners of Leonardtown, LBA business members, the SoMar Drummers, the First Friday volunteers, and Platinum Sponsors ( The County Times , Leonardtown Chevy Buick GMC , Marrick Homes , Quality Built Homes , and Visit St. Mary’s ) who all helped to make this yet another wonderful community event!

Like this: Like Loading...