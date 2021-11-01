It was a thrilling day for the Cross Country Program. On October 30th, the team earned a United East Conference Title, and Seahawk Logan Musumeci went home with one individual honor to close out an amazing freshman season.

Musumeci Pulling Away From Competition Credit: Bill Wood

Accomplishments

Over the duration of the 2021 season, Musumeci clinched three Conference Runner of the Week nominations on Sept. 7th, Sept. 28th, and Oct.19th. The Cross Country season consisted of six meets with five 8k races and one 5k race. Musumeci competed in five of the six meets this season and led the Seahawks in four of those five races. Musumeci picked up four top-three finishes for the Seahawks throughout the season and led the team to two first-place finishes.

Musumeci’s 8k season PR was 26:27.2, which he earned during the Hood Invitational earlier this season. In the conference championships, Musumeci claimed a second-place individual finish and led the Seahawks to a first-place team finish. His consistent performance over the season, as well as his race for the conference title, earned Musumeci Rookie of the Year for 2021.

Up Next

Musumeci and the rest of the Men’s Cross Country team will participate in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals on November 13th. The race is slated to start at 11 am.

Coach Recognition

Head Coach Reava Potter was recognized for all her work with the St. Mary’s Men’s Cross Country program and received Men’s Coach of the Year. Coach Potter took over the St. Mary’s program in 2020, however, the team did not compete due to COVID. The 2021 season is Coach Potter’s first regular season with the Seahawks and it is clear she will continue to push this program to success as her career progresses.

Like this: Like Loading...