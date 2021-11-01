Baltimore, MD – Maryland Department of Health (MDH) Secretary Dennis R. Schrader visited two COVID-19 vaccination clinics held to increase the accessibility of free vaccines in their communities.

Jai Medical Center is located at 4340 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD. The center serves an area that has one of the highest concentrations of Medicaid recipients in the state. At the clinic, Secretary Schrader met with members of the Park Heights community to discuss their motivations for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Jai Medical Center was able to help over 30 people receive life-saving COVID-19 vaccines today,” said Secretary Schrader. “Their clinic provided not only access to free vaccines, but also an important opportunity to discuss how COVID-19 vaccines are one of the safest and most effective ways that we can all help to end the pandemic.”

MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader and Jai Seunarine, Chief Executive Officer of Jai Medical Center, toured today’s vaccine clinic in Park Heights, Baltimore City. Over 30 members of the local community received free COVID-19 vaccines at the clinic today.

Ourisman Subaru, located at 2282 Crain Highway, Waldorf, MD, has served its community for over 100 years. Today’s vaccination clinic was sponsored by Ourisman to provide an easy opportunity for its employees and members of the community to get free vaccines.

MDH, Ourisman Subaru, the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force, and Phi Alpha Zeta Service Foundation were excited to partner on a community vaccination clinic at Ourisman Subaru today. Ourisman employees and residents of the local community received COVID-19 vaccines at the clinic.

The state’s Vaccine Equity Task Force assisted with clinical operations, while Phi Alpha Zeta Service Foundation provided assistance in promoting the event within the local community.

