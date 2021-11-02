Todd Eberly, associate professor of political science and public policy at St. Mary’s College, has been selected by The Daily Record editorial staff for the Power 30 Higher Education List.

The group is composed of the most significant, influential, and respected leaders in higher education, men and women who are innovating and leading in their fields. Eberly is one of only two faculty selected for the list.

According to The Daily Record, “There are few, if any, fields of endeavor more critical to Maryland’s future than higher education. The task of preparing a new generation of citizens with critical thinking abilities, the temperament for lifelong learning, and the skills to enter a globally competitive workplace grows more challenging every year.” The featured men and women on the Power 30 Higher Education List rose to the challenge.

The Power 30 Higher Education List can be found online: https://thedailyrecord.com/2021/10/29/introducing-the-daily-records-power-30-higher-education/

