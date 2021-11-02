Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments:Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.Range Schedule for the week of Nov. 1 – 5

Nov. 2

Testing at: Main Range/Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Directed Energy Building 213

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create "Loud" noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create "Loud" noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow "O" buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow "N" buoy (Virginia).

Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Local Other Notifications: None

Nov. 3

Testing at: Main Range/PRTR River Operations/Directed Energy Building 213

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create "Some" noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Some” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Some” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create "Some" noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow "O" buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow "N" buoy (Virginia).

Barricades Closed on Station: Local barricades around the perimeter of B213

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Nov. 4

Testing at: PRTR River Operations/Directed Energy Building 213

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: None

None Noise Down Range: None

None River Restrictions: Upper Machodoc Creek restricted

River Restrictions: Upper Machodoc Creek restricted

Barricades Closed on Station: Local barricades around the perimeter of B213

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Nov. 5

No testing today. Have a great Navy day

