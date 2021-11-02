LEONARDTOWN,MD–St. Mary’s County residents may dispose of debris from the recent coastal flooding and storm by taking it to St. Andrews Landfill located at44837 St. Andrews Church Roadbetween now and Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Bring wood from damaged piers, leaves, limbs, and other organic material that may have washed up or otherwise accumulated due to the weather this past weekend to the landfill, and St. Mary’s County Government will waive all related fees. Those using this special waiver should be prepared to provide proof of a coastal area residency at the St. Andrews Landfill Scale House.

Items that are unacceptable for disposal under this waiver include building materials such as Sheetrock, flooring materials, or furniture. Residents should contact their homeowner’s insurance company for information regarding the removal of these and similar items.

In the interest of public safety, debris should not be piled on roadways. Tree limbs, branches, and vegetation should be disposed of at the landfill or by other means.

For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3527, or visit the website at www.stmarysmd.com/dpw.

