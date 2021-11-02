PHILADELPHIA, PA — The St. Mary’s Rowing squad competed in their second meet of the fall season this Saturday in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. The Seahawks raced against DI, DII, and DIII teams alike making this race appear as though the Seahawks couldn’t keep up. However, among conference rivals and competitive DIII schools, the St. Mary’s Women left their mark to prove they are a force to be reckoned with.

Members of the Women’s Rowing Team

How it Happened

Women’s Rowing competed in two events. Event 33: Women’s Championship fours w/cox Event 53: Women’s Club Championship eights

In Event 53 the V8 finished in 20th place out of the 41 teams who competed but finished 3rd among DIII boats. The Seahawks beat University of Rochester who finished 6th among DIII, as well as conference rivals Bryn Mawr who finished 8th for DIII boats. The Seahawks also raced past Catholic and beat their foe by four seconds. Franklin and Marshall and Stockton couldn’t keep up with St. Mary’s either as the Hawks finished over 20 seconds before them in the event.

The 4 finished 37th out of the 40 boats competing in event 33. Though they clocked in behind conference competitors F&M and Stockton, the Seahawks crossed the finish 50 seconds before Cabrini.

Up Next

Women’s and Men’s Rowing will head to Fairfax Station, VA on November 6th to compete in the Head of the Occoquan. The meet is set to start at noon and will be hosted at Sandy Run Regional Park.

