Calvert Library announces two pending vacancies on the Calvert Board of Library Trustees (BOLT). These Board vacancies have been created by the end of the term of sitting Trustees who are eligible for and seeking re-appointment. However, all qualified applicants are welcome and all candidates will be assessed using the same criteria. Applications are accepted through November 19, 2021.

The responsibilities of the Board of Library Trustees are established by State Code. The Board is responsible for governance and fiscal oversight; approving library policies and budget and overseeing the work of the Executive Director. The Board is comprised of 7 community members who volunteer their time and support to the library. Officers include President, Vice President, and Secretary. Responsibilities include monthly meetings; the board currently meets at 4:00 pm on third Tuesdays. Meetings are currently being held virtually on Zoom but may also be held at one of the four library locations. In addition to regular meetings, there is an annual meeting of the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association Corporation that Board members are invited to attend and an annual Citizens for Maryland Libraries meeting generally held on a Saturday in October.

Service on the BOLT is a volunteer public office with a normal appointment term of five years. The open terms begin in January 2022 and last through December of 2026. While State law provides that individuals may serve more than one term (but not more than two full terms in succession), each term is separate and requires application, nomination by the Board, and appointment by the Board of County Commissioners. Appointment to one term does not create an entitlement to serve more than one term. The Board appreciates that experience on the Board is a significant factor to be considered, but recognizes that other factors may also be significant including, but not limited to: the quality of past performance; current Board composition; specific current needs of the Board; and, the comparative qualifications of all applicants. Additionally, since Board membership is a privilege, all eligible County citizens should have equal access to consideration for this privilege.

Details and a link to the online application can be found at https://calvertlibrary.info/about-us/board-of-trustees/meet-the-board/.

