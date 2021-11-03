Thanks to voter approval in a November 2020 referendum and the enactment of a new sports betting statute in spring 2021, sports betting will soon be available in Maryland. The move comes after the Supreme Court ruling in 2018, which allowed states to set their own laws and regulations on sports betting.

Maryland, which has a population of six million people, is the latest Mid-Atlantic state to legalize sports betting. The state is big on sports, with several big professional sports teams based in the state and many more within a few hours’ drive. As a result, most experts expect sports betting in the Old Line State is expected to be fiercely competitive in the near future. There are already a number of top sportsbooks available and plenty of options no matter which sports you prefer to bet on.

In this article, you’ll find some key information and tips to give you everything you need to know about online sports betting in Maryland .

Online and Retail Sports Betting in MD

In the near future, both online sports betting sites and retail sportsbooks will be available in Maryland. The law states that both forms of betting are permitted, provided they’re licensed and regulated by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission. However, the law has only been introduced relatively recently, so not every site has been licensed yet. Over the next few years, lots more sportsbooks will inevitably enter the market, including the biggest names in the industry.

Maryland legislators also took significant steps to favor minority and women-owned company permits and funding. Smaller companies, such as pubs, restaurants, minor-league sports facilities, and other non-gaming establishments, will be able to get licenses as well. Smaller businesses will pay a lower licensing fee, so the barrier for entry will be relatively low.

How to Get Started Betting on Sports in Maryland

Full sports betting is expected to launch in late 2021, bringing online and retail sportsbooks to MD. Before getting started with Maryland sports betting, it’s a good idea to remind yourself of the rules:

The legal age for sports betting in Maryland is 21. You’ll need to show proof of ID when signing up to use an online sportsbook or when placing a bet at a retail sportsbook.

Retail sportsbooks are already operational in the state, and online sportsbooks will soon follow.

There are currently no laws against betting on college sports in Maryland , but this may change in the future.

Once you’ve understood the rules, you can get started with betting. Here’s a short guide on all the steps you need to take to bet on your favorite sports:

Find a Good Sportsbook

Before getting started, you’ll need to choose a good site that offers great odds on the sports you love. Good sports betting sites provide a range of sports to bet on and lots of different markets. In addition, they should be easy to use and be trusted and licensed in the state you’re in.

Make a Deposit and Claim Your Bonus

All good online sportsbooks will offer welcome bonuses to new players, allowing you to claim funds or free bets when you join. Be sure to read the full terms and conditions of this bonus and then sign up and make your deposit to claim it.

Research the Event You Want to Bet On

All good sports bettors know that research is important if you want to make a profit. Before placing any bet, you should always research the event carefully. Checking the team news, form, and even the weather can make a difference and help give you an edge over the sportsbook.

Look for the Odds You Think Have the Best Value

Finally, you’ll want to choose the odds when you think they offer the best value. Avoid making bets on markets you want to happen and instead look at where you think the odds don’t necessarily reflect the true probability of the outcome. Don’t forget that you can also check odds on other sites and that odds can change before the event begins.

