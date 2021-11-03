LANCASTER, Pa. – Following their first weekend of competition, senior Leila McCloskey (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team was named to the Atlantic East Conference Women’s Swimming Weekly Honor Roll for the week ending October 31 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Leila McCloskey backstroking at 2021 AEC Championships



The Seahawks posted a 3-1 record in their opening weekend, falling on the road, 103-77, to Randolph-Macon College (Oct. 29) before sweeping the Atlantic East quad meet with Cabrini University, 116-81, Immaculata University, 139-44, and Marymount (Va.) University, 117-82, on October 30.

McCloskey recorded three second-place finishes at Randolph-Macon. She anchored the second-place 200 medley relay before leading off the second-place 200 freestyle relay. McCloskey also finished second in the 50 freestyle in 26.41.

McCloskey then picked up three victories at the quad meet. She led off the winning 200 freestyle relay before capturing the 50 freestyle (26.40) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.14).

St. Mary’s College (3-1, 3-0 AEC) will be back in action this Saturday, November 6, when the Seahawks welcome McDaniel College and Stevenson University to the Aquatics Center at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center for a non-conference tri-meet at 1:00 p.m.



Like this: Like Loading...