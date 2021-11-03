PHILADELPHIA, PA — The St. Mary’s Rowing squad competed in their second meet of the fall season this Saturday in Philadelphia Pennsylvania.

The Seahawks raced against DI, DII, and DIII teams alike, making this race appear as though the Seahawks couldn’t keep up. However, among conference rivals and competitive DIII schools, the St. Mary’s Men rose to the occasion and finished second among DIII programs.

4 Members of Men’s Rowing Team



How it Happened

The men competed in event 52 for today’s meet. This event would be the only event for the Seahawks today and would place 27th of the 36 teams in the race. Though they were beat out by Catholic, St. Mary’s crossed the finish line ahead of rivals Washington College and Stockton University. The Seahawks also finished before Catholic’s 2V8 in the event.

Up Next

Men’s and Women’s Rowing will head to Fairfax Station, VA on November 6th to compete in the Head of the Occoquan. The meet is set to start at noon and will be hosted at Sandy Run Regional Park.

