On November 2 at 2:51 p.m., officers responded to the area of Bensville Road and Laurel Branch Drive in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation showed Clifford Borel Chapman, 68, of Waldorf, was driving a passenger car on Laurel Branch Drive when he pulled out onto Bensville Road and was struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Bensville Road.

Chapman was transported to a hospital where he died several hours later as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Cpl. R. Brooks at 301-932-3056. The investigation is ongoing.

