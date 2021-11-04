Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel Department of Health are teaming up to offer COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 at 24 elementary schools across the county beginning next week, Superintendent George Arlotto and County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman announced today.

“These plans have been in the works for months and we are ecstatic to be able to support our partners at the Department of Health in the effort to administer vaccinations that will help keep children safe and help keep them in school,” Dr. Arlotto said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave formal approval to administer the vaccines on November 2. Children ages 5 to 11 will require two shots three weeks apart to be fully vaccinated. Second doses will be administered at the same schools as the first doses.

The school system and Department of Health chose elementary schools because they are places to which young children are accustomed and familiar. Locations were selected to help provide equitable access to families throughout the county and to complement the Department of Health’s existing clinic sites. Children can be vaccinated at any location, but families are encouraged to choose a location either at or close to their child’s school. All children must be accompanied by an adult at the vaccine site.

“Vaccinating children will protect them against COVID and keep them safer in school and over the holidays,” Dr. Kalyanaraman said. “The vaccine is safe, free, and effective and is the same vaccine that many adults have been getting. It’s a key step in getting to our new normal.”

Clinics will start on Monday, November 8, 2021. They will be held on weekday evenings from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Registration links for all school-based clinics can be found at www.aacps.org/covidvaccines To provide equitable access for all interested families and in recognition of the fact that families have different work schedules, links for clinics to be held November 8 through 13 will be made public at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3. Links for clinics to be held November 15 through 20 will be made public at noon on Thursday, November 4.

Department of Health clinics held outside of school facilities can be found at www.aacounty.org/covidvax. Those links will begin to be made available at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, as well.

School-based clinics will be held at the following sites:

Monday, November 8, 2021 (5-7:30 P.M.)

Jacobsville Elementary School

Odenton Elementary School

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 (5-7:30 P.M.)

Glendale Elementary School

Van Bokkelen Elementary School

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 (5-7:30 P.M.)

Lothian Elementary School

Tyler Heights Elementary School

Thursday, November 11, 2021 (5-7:30 P.M.)

Cape St. Claire Elementary School

Park Elementary School

Friday, November 12, 2021 (5-7:30 P.M.)

Benfield Elementary School

Edgewater Elementary School

Saturday, November 13, 2021 (9-11:30 A.M.)

Davidsonville Elementary School

Riviera Beach Elementary School

Monday, November 15, 2021 (5-7:30 P.M.)

Glen Burnie Park Elementary School

Tracey’s Elementary School

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 (5-7:30 P.M.)

Brock Bridge Elementary School

Crofton Elementary School

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 (5-7:30 P.M.)

Bodkin Elementary School

Hilltop Elementary School

Thursday, November 18, 2021 (5-7:30 P.M.)

High Point Elementary School

Seven Oaks Elementary School

Friday, November 19, 2021 (5-7:30 P.M.)

Germantown Elementary School

Southgate Elementary School

Saturday, November 20, 2021 (9-11:30 A.M.)

Arnold Elementary School

Folger McKinsey Elementary School

