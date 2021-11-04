The Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools has approvedone administrativeappointment at the meetingheldon October 28, 2021.

Ms. Swann came to Calvert County in 2017 as an Assistant Principal at Northern Middle School. She has served in other positions, such as Reading Specialist/Title I Reading Teacher, Elementary and Middle Classroom teacher, and Data/Instructional Specialist prior to coming to Calvert.

Ms. Swann received her Bachelor of Arts in Education, majoring in Reading Education with a minor in Mathematics Education, from Eastern Washington University and her Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from George Mason University.

Like this: Like Loading...